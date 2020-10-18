Agents from Ohio Investigative Unit cite Akron bar for violating COVID-19 health orders

*Watch our recent report above on how schools are dealing with coronavirus.*

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit cited multiple bars overnight for violating COVID-19 health orders.

According to a press release, on the list was Uptown Lounge in Akron, who received a citation for improper conduct — disorderly activity.

Officers with the Akron Police Department and agents visited the establishment at 10:35 p.m. and saw more than 300 patrons inside dancing, congregating, and not practicing social distancing.

The case will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permit.

“We continue to work with our law enforcement partners and local health departments following up on complaints to ensure liquor-permitted establishments maintain compliance, so everyone can enjoy a healthy experience,” said OIU Enforcement Commander Eric Wolf. “When egregious violations are observed, enforcement action is taken. We all need to continue to work together by following the precautions put in place to make these establishments safe and compliant with the directives.”

