Aftermath: Northeast Ohioans clean up after severe storms rip through area

CLEVELAND (WJW) — From the east side to the west side, people across Northeast Ohio are cleaning up after strong storms ripped through the area. High winds knocked trees onto power lines, cars and even a few homes.

“The wind was blowing so hard and it’s like the wind was blowing a circle and then I heard something say ‘boom,” said Cleveland resident Lisa Reed.

Reed says she did not know what to think when powerful winds blew trees onto homes on West 24th Street in Cleveland Monday afternoon. Her next door neighbor says she was startled too.

“The winds got really, really high and the next thing I heard was just a loud crackling sound and the back end of my house went dark and I said, ‘why is the back end of my house dark?’ And when I opened up my kitchen curtains, I saw a tree, as you can see, laying up against the back end of my house,” said Tiffany Tedesso.

“I ran out the front door and the tree was down, this tree, the other tree down, and then I was ‘woo,’ thank God it didn’t hit my car and my car was parked right here,” said Reed.

She was lucky, a family two streets over on West 22nd Street … not as fortunate. The wind blew down a large tree, crushing a car in a driveway. SKYFOX captured crews clearing away the debris left behind later in the afternoon.

East of town, in Chardon, Mario Innocenzi says when a storm cell blew through Geauga County, it sounded like a freight train was coming through.

WJW photo

“That tree right there was physically on fire, the one hanging over the power line right now, it was in a blaze,” said Innocenzi. “I looked out and the only thing I could describe is, like a snow ‘white out’ and I couldn’t see nothing … between the wind blowing, the rain and the leaves flying around, I didn’t know what the heck was going on.”

In other parts of Cleveland, mainly on the west side, we saw huge tress that had fallen into the front of a house, on a house and blocking an entire street. In Oakwood Village and across the area, First Energy crews spent the day trying to restore power to thousands who lost it when storm cells marched through.

“I’m just happy to be safe, that’s why you have insurance, they can fix that,” said Tedesso.