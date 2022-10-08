**Watch above for related coverage.

CLEVELAND (AP/WJW) — The Guardians were certain of two things: José Ramírez would deliver, and Amed Rosario touched second base.

Cleveland’s kids were right.

Ramírez connected for a two-run homer, Shane Bieber dominated Tampa Bay for 7 2/3 innings and the young Guardians played with poise in their postseason debut, beating the Rays 2-1 in the wild-card opener on Friday.

Ramírez’s shot off Tampa’s Shane McClanahan in the sixth inning — the Rays initially appealed whether Rosario stepped on second — helped Cleveland end an eight-game postseason losing streak and left baseball’s youngest team one win from advancing in its first season as the Guardians.

Though short on experience, the Guardians seem to have everything else.

“At this point we’re dealing with what we got in that clubhouse,” Bieber said, brushing off the team’s youth. “And that’s a winning ballclub.”

Saturday is Game 2 of the Wild Card series in Cleveland.

For the Guardians, pitcher Triston McKenzie makes his first postseason start with a chance to send the Guardians to New York for the divisional round.

The lanky right-hander went 2-0 with a 2.09 ERA in his last six starts, striking out 41 in 38 2/3 innings. More importantly, he only walked five after being plagued by wildness earlier this season.

For the Rays, pitcher Tyler Glasnow will be on a pitch count in his third start since returning from Tommy John surgery. It’s his first postseason start since Game 5 of the 2020 World Series. The left-hander threw 64 pitches in his last outing and Cash will add one inning “and 15 to 20 more pitches” to Glasnow’s workload. He’s 2-5 with 6.56 ERA in eight postseason starts.

First pitch Saturday is at 12:07 p.m.