After some TLC, two CCAS pups ready for special homes to match their needs

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio (WJW) — Two very special dogs up for adoption at the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter are looking for homes that will be able to give them some special care.

Fox 8 News got to introduce Manny and Zoe on Facebook Friday.

Manny — aka Manatee — is a 7-year-old beagle/basset hound mix who arrived at the shelter so obese he could hardly walk. His kidneys were also struggling to maintain his body.

But after weeks of exercise and diet changes, Manny lost 15 pounds. When he finds his furevers, they’ll need to feed him special kidney food for the rest of his life and make sure he only eats special treats. No to people food!

He’s currently the shelter’s office dog, so he gets to hang with the staff all day. He is sweet as can be, fun and loving. He would do well with kids and other calmer dogs.

Manny before

Manny now!

Manny’s bud, Zoe, is a six-year-old Shih Tzu mix.

She is described as a ball of energy, is fun and absolutely loves to play.

When she arrived at CCAS, she had very little fur. She also had a bladder stone and kidney issues. So she will need to be on costly prescription food for the rest of her life. She’ll also need regular vet visits and bloodwork.

She underwent surgery for the stone, and her fur is growing back nicely!

Zoe, who is currently in a foster home, would love to live with another dog that’s tolerant of a lot of energy! She would do OK with children over ten.

Zoe before

Zoe now!

Both Manny and Zoe are not on the adoption floor, but those interested should email infoccas@cuyahogacounty.us for more information. Their details can also be seen by clicking here. The adoption fee at CCAS is $95.