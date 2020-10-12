After landscaping crew tore up wrong yard, couple wants resolution

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — A Lorain County couple says a landscaping crew went to the wrong house, their house, and began tearing up a section of their yard with a tractor before they were able to stop them.

Steve Malashevich and Arielle Williams say they built the home of their dreams in North Ridgeville, but when they got the estimate for putting in a new yard, they decided to do it themselves and started with a section of the back yard.

“Planting, putting some fertilizer, a little bit of soil down to make sure that it grew, watered it pretty religiously for a couple of months, most of it was growing back here,” said Malashevich.

On Friday, the couple’s surveillance cameras captured video of a landscaping crew tearing up the strip of yard they had been working on since August. Malashevich went outside to confront one of the workers.

“I asked him, ‘what are you all doing, what’s going on? ‘Oh we’re installing your new lawn.’ It’s, like, ‘Who is paying for that? Because I didn’t order a lawn,’ and they were confused, and said ‘I’ve got to make some phone calls,’” he said.

It turns out that the crew from Superior Landscapes was in the right neighborhood but had the wrong address.

“‘Oh, we’re sorry, we got the wrong house,’ I’m like, ‘I don’t understand, how do you have the wrong house?’” said Malashevich.

The couple contacted the company and a manager apologized for what happened, and on Friday night the owner showed up in North Ridgeville.

“The first thing he said to us when we walked out was, ‘you’re not getting a new lawn off of us,'” said Williams. “His response was very aggravated with us that we didn’t have a lawn already finished, he said ‘my guys saw a lawn that needed to be done, they did what they’re supposed to do,'”

The couple asked the owner of Superior Landscape if he would reimburse them for the money and time that they put into the yard so far, and the answer was no.

“I understand accidents happen, so I don’t fault him, I fault him for his response and that’s just basically very disheartening to be treated that way,” said Williams.

FOX 8 reached out to Pete Horatschki, president of Superior Landscapes, and he told us that his crew confused the yard with another property that they were scheduled to work on in the same development.

Horatschki says the couple’s demand for sod to be laid down, or for up to $1,000 for the damage to the their yard, was unreasonable, especially after he laid new grass seed for them on Friday night, which he says was his attempt to make amends.

“If my guys had come to an established lawn and tore it up, of course we would do whatever needs to be done. We’re standing in a weed field, a lawn not installed yet, I think we went above and beyond, this yard is going to look way better and in a much larger area than when they started,” said Horatschki.

As for the couple’s complaint about his attitude, Horatschki said, “I probably did not have a good attitude at 8 o’clock on Friday night after a long week, and having a customer demand that I replace the entire yard when we ran the machine, I think it was just four passes.”

After speaking with FOX 8, Horatschki offered an olive branch for the mistake made by his crew.

“How about I pay the water bill? You know get the water out here. I’ll have the guys stop by, we’re here every day, let’s get some sprinklers out here, I’ll water the lawn for them till it comes back,” he said.

Malashevich and Williams say the offer by the landscaper to water their lawn is a good start to finding a resolution of the conflict.

