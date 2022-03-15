After coyote attacks dog in Willoughby Hills, police warn residents to keep pets safe

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WJW) — A coyote reportedly attacked a small dog in a backyard in Willoughby Hills, police said.

The dog reportedly had to be taken to a veterinarian for its injuries.

The owner did not file a report with the police, but they did call to inform them of the situation. Following the incident, Willoughby Hills police are now advising pet owners to take care of their beloved pets by keeping them out of harm’s way indoors.

Springtime is mating season for coyotes, who live all over Ohio, and Willoughby Hills police say they’ve already received quite a few reports of sightings in the area.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources – Division of Wildlife, says people should remove all “attractants” like pet food and garbage from their yards as coyotes are looking for food. If a coyote pads into your yard, clap and yell to get them out.

Any coyotes that do not seem to be afraid of humans and continue to visit your yard should be reported. A nuisance trapper can be contacted at 1-800-WILDLIFE.