AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — It was an emotional day inside an Akron courtroom, where the family of a cold case murder victim came face-to-face with their loved one’s killer more than 30 years later.

“Don’t you look at me you son of a b-,” said Larry Johnson Sr., as he was held back from lunging at the defendant.

Johnson Sr. is the father of Rachael Johnson, 23, who was found partially burned, stabbed multiple times and sexually assaulted near Dan Street in Akron in 1991. Prosecutors said Rachel turned to Daniel Rees for help after experiencing car trouble, which ultimately led to her death.

Rees, 60, of Barberton, could spend the rest of his life behind bars. Rees pleaded guilty to aggravated murder — a special felony — and waived his right to a trial.

At times he visibly held back tears in the courtroom, listening to Johnson’s loved ones address him directly. He called himself a monster and apologized for his actions.

Daniel Rees (WJW photo)

“Everything these people are saying is true. I am a monster,” said Rees. “The crime I did was horrendous, but it was even worse that I was right in front of their face all this time and acting like I didn’t do this.”

Katelin Puzakulics, Rachel’s daughter, addressed the court stating she was a toddler when her mom was killed and has no memories of her own mother.

“Look at me when I talk to you, Dan,” said Puzakulics. “Why would you stay across the street from me? Why would you steal my life? Was it guilt? What was that? I can’t understand. I know you, but I don’t know her.”

Prosecutors said Rees embedded himself into the lives of Johnson’s family members after her murder. At one point, he even attended a birthday party and worked with the victim’s younger sister for several years, becoming her “favorite co-worker” due to the frequent lunches he would purchase.

Johnson Sr. in a statement to the courtroom said he will never get closure.

“What is closure? How does it help? How does it help you?”

Prosecutors said genealogy helped lead to the arrest of Rees in March 2020.

He is eligible for parole after serving 30 years of his sentence.