(WJW) — After 3 weeks, FINALLY rain! Rain is moving out this morning.

Drier by mid-morning west to east. Some sun with patchy drizzle in the PM.

Close to 40% of the area received 1/2-inch or more.

Monday temps will not get out of the 60’s.

Rain redevelops early Tuesday (widespread).

Spotty showers early Wednesday with another front late Thursday/Thursday night.

