African Safari Wildlife Park to open Thursday after devastating fire

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW)– African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton will open for the season on Thursday following a fire that killed several animals.

The 65-acre park delayed its opening because of restrictions to slow the spread of coronavirus under Ohio’s stay-at-home order.

“As this is new for all of us, we thank everyone for their patience and understanding as we learn and move forward together,” African Safari Wildlife Park said on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

The drive-thru safari will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the last car admitted at 4 p.m. The park is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

More information on African Safari Wildlife Park hours and tickets here

In November, a fire broke out in a barn. Three bongos, three giraffes, three red river hogs and one springbok were killed. No park staff were injured.

**Watch past report in the video, above**

More stories on the African Safari Wildlife Park here