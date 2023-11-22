*Attached video: Critically endangered antelope born at Port Clinton Wildlife Park

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW) – The fan-favorite African Safari Wildlife Park is soon closing out its 55th season.

The African Safari Wildlife Park will close for the season after its final day of operation on Nov. 26. It will reopen in March 2024.

“Although we’re always sad about closing for the winter, it presents an opportunity to reflect on yet another successful year of incredible animal encounters and unforgettable family memories,” Park director Kelsey Keller said. “We look forward to seeing everyone at the Park again in 2024 for more animal adventures!”

The African Safari Wildlife Park is a free-range drive-thru safari that features animals like giraffes, bison, alpacas and even kangaroos.

