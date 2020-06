PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW) – The African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton is restarting its walking tours Wednesday.

The Walk-Thru Safari Experience includes camel rides and feedings, according to the park.

The zoo reopened in May with driving tours and has reached park capacity frequently with those.

The zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day but begins turning people away if it reaches capacity.

