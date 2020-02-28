African Safari Wildlife Park to reopen for new season following devastating fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DANBURY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) -- The operators of the African Safari Wildlife Park have announced plans to reopen for a new season next month.

The announcement comes three months after a Thanksgiving night fire destroyed a large barn at the park in Ottawa County's Danbury Township.

Ten animals, including three young giraffes and four antelopes, were killed in the blaze, which prompted an outpouring of support from generations of Northeast Ohioan families who have been visiting the wildlife park since 1968.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal's Office ruled that the cause of the fire could not be determined because the damage to the building was so extensive. But, investigators also said there was no evidence of any criminal activity.

The park will re-open on Friday, March 13 for its 52nd season.

"We've had tremendous support through the community, through the state. A lot of people come here. We're looking for the fourth generation of people to come through this year. We have been working so hard to get everything ready just for this season. We feel it's going to be the best season we've had," General Manager Josh Adkins told Fox 8 News.

When the park re-opens in two weeks the drive-thru safari will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last car admitted at 5 p.m.

