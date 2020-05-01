African Safari Wildlife Park reopening drive-thru Saturday

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW) — The African Safari Wildlife Park will reopen to the public Saturday.

The 65-acre drive-thru safari will be the only attraction available to guests from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the last car admitted at 4 p.m. The park’s Walk-Thru Safari, Safari Cafe and playgrounds will remain closed until further notice.

According to an update from the park: “African Safari Wildlife Park is an Open Outdoor Recreation Area and is safe to visit, allowed under the State of Ohio Order. All Guests and Park Employees are complying with Social Distancing Requirements. The Park is following current CDC and prevention guidelines and recommendations by encouraging Staff and Guests to stay home if they are unwell, emphasizing respiratory etiquette and hygiene, as well as the routine cleaning of all surfaces.”

Visitors have the chance to see over 400 animals in the drive-thru including alpacas, llamas, watusi and highland cattle, camels, elk, bison, emu and zebras.

The park reopened back in March after a 2019 Thanksgiving fire destroyed a large barn there. Ten animals were killed in the fire. The cause of the fire was undetermined.

