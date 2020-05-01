1  of  4
Breaking News
LIVE: Coronavirus in Cuyahoga County health briefing Coronavirus Updates: May 1, 2020 Reopening Ohio: Gov. DeWine extends Stay-at-Home order through May 29 Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Watch Now
FOX 8 News in The Morning

African Safari Wildlife Park reopening drive-thru Saturday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW) — The African Safari Wildlife Park will reopen to the public Saturday.

The 65-acre drive-thru safari will be the only attraction available to guests from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the last car admitted at 4 p.m. The park’s Walk-Thru Safari, Safari Cafe and playgrounds will remain closed until further notice.

According to an update from the park: “African Safari Wildlife Park is an Open Outdoor Recreation Area and is safe to visit, allowed under the State of Ohio Order. All Guests and Park Employees are complying with Social Distancing Requirements. The Park is following current CDC and prevention guidelines and recommendations by encouraging Staff and Guests to stay home if they are unwell, emphasizing respiratory etiquette and hygiene, as well as the routine cleaning of all surfaces.”

Visitors have the chance to see over 400 animals in the drive-thru including alpacas, llamas, watusi and highland cattle, camels, elk, bison, emu and zebras.

The park reopened back in March after a 2019 Thanksgiving fire destroyed a large barn there. Ten animals were killed in the fire. The cause of the fire was undetermined.

For much more from African Safari Wildlife Park, click here.

For more coverage from Fox 8 on the African Safari Wildlife park, click here.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral