PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW) — Through July 4, African Safari Wildlife Park is offering free admission for some in honor of the patriotic holiday.

Anyone who is a current member or veteran of the U.S. military qualifies for the deal, but a military ID must be presented in order to participate.

The free ticket includes admission to the the drive-thru and walk-thru sections of the park, as well as its current Dinosaur Takeover installation.

“We invite all of our service members and veterans to join us for a day of unforgettable animal encounters,” park representative Kelsey Keller said in statement. “This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ for the sacrifices you have made for our country.”

The Port Clinton-based park has been around for more than 50 years and includes animals such as kangaroos, warthogs, porcupines, lemurs, macaws and more.

Find out more about the park right here.