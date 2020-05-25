African Safari Wildlife Park expects to hit capacity by 1 p.m. on Memorial Day

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW) — African Safari Wildlife Park officials are telling potential park goers to get in line as early as possible on Memorial Day if they want to see the animals.

Just two weeks after reopening for cars, park leadership announced on Facebook that, once again, they expect to hit capacity by 1 p.m. on the holiday.

Although the park closes at 7 p.m., the last car will be allowed into the park at 1 p.m. After that, everyone else will be turned away.

In the Facebook post, the park thanked everyone for their patience.

