African Safari Wildlife Park breaks ground on expansion project

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW) – The African Safari Wildlife Park is making plans for a bigger footprint.

The park officially broke ground on its new expansion project.

It includes 22 more acres for the drive-thru safari and new animal exhibits.

“We are so excited to announce our expansion plans for the Park,” said African Safari Wildlife Park’s Director, Kelsey Keller. “Every Season we try to add something new to the Park, from a new species to a new animal feeding experience for our Guests. This year, we’re going big and we can’t wait for our community and Guests to see what we have in store for our 53rd Season – and beyond!”

The Park is tentatively scheduled to open for the 2021 Season on February 26 for the drive-thru experience.

The walking safari is scheduled to open in early May.

The park is located at 267 S. Lightner Rd. in Port Clinton.