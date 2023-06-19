CLEVELAND (WJW) — A new historical marker adding Cleveland’s African American Cultural Garden to the Cleveland Civil Rights Trail is set to be dedicated Monday for the Juneteenth holiday.

The unveiling starts at 11:45 a.m. on Monday. Watch live in the player above.

The Juneteenth celebration at the garden, 890 MLK Drive, continues until 3 p.m. on Monday, featuring a student talent show from noon to 1 p.m., live music, food tastings, jewelry vendors and games.

The Cleveland Civil Rights Trail is a collection of 11 historical markers, “each significant in the fight for equality,” according to its website.

“Follow the trail sequentially for a high-level history of the civil rights movement, or visit individual sites to understand their significance in shaping our city,” the site reads.

The June 19 holiday marks the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Texas learned they had been freed — two years after the Emancipation Proclamation, the Associated Press reported. The day was designated as a federal holiday in 2021.

The garden along MLK Drive is part of the Cleveland Cultural Garden Federation.