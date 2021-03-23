African American Civil Rights Trail continues to highlight Cleveland history

CLEVELAND – The effort to honor Cleveland’s historic past continues to bloom in the Hough neighborhood, along with work to highlight the contribution of women in the push for civil rights.

The Cleveland Restoration Society is in the process of selecting locations for its African American Civil Rights Trail, believed by the organization’s president Kathleen Crowther to be the first of its kind in the northern U.S.

The trail will include the installation of 10 Ohio historical markers at locations across the city significant with the African-American Civil Rights Movement between the years 1954 to 1976.

Three locations have been selected, including Glenville High School and Corey United Methodist Church.

“Corey was really the center of the African-American neighborhood in Cleveland in the 1940s and 50s,” Crowther said. “It was the site of a great deal of grass roots organizing and all the pivotal figures from out of town Martin Luther King, Malcolm X came to speak.”

The trail will also include the Hough neighborhood at the corner of East 79th Street and Hough Avenue.

“This is the actually the very site of the Hough uprising,” Crowther said. “It was an uprising against injustice, of lack of quality education, lack of access to jobs and lack of quality housing. It was sparked here and it went on for several days, and it was seared in the memory of Cleveland both black and white.”

The late Cleveland City Councilwoman Fannie Lewis served Ward 7 for nearly 30 years and is remembered for her role in working to improve the neighborhood following the uprising.

“Fannie Lewis is really emblematic of women and their role in the Civil Rights Movement and she was a remarkable person,” Crowther said.

Some of Lewis’ contributions were the school voucher program for children to attend better performing schools and a law in her namesake.

“The Fannie Lewis law was named after her, which is the idea that if we have a big contract for a big construction project in Cleveland the people that live here should get some of those jobs that are associated with it,” Crowther said. “It’s been overturned by the Ohio Supreme Court, still the intent is there.”

People living in the neighborhood remember Lewis fondly. Thomas Griffin, who said Lewis was like a grandmother to him and the other kids in the neighborhood at the time, even had framed photo of Lewis he took off his wall to show.

“I had her hanging up,” he said. “She stayed on us, a no-tolerance lady. She told us if you’re going to do something, stand for something… She made Hough. You think about Hough Avenue, you think about Fannie Lewis.”

As Hough becomes a stop of the growing trail, organizers want other to reflect on history, the people who contributed to it and how history of civil rights is still being created today.

“The marker will be right at the corner of East 79th and Hough visible from both sides and we expect it will be in place for 100 years,” Crowther said.

Additional sites for the trail are under consideration and could be announced later this year. The project is the result of a $50,000 grant from the National Parks Service.