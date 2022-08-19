RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol just released aerial video from a standoff situation near the Portage County Randolph Fairgrounds on Tuesday.

According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Randolph Township for a man who was shot. A passerby found the victim in a ditch on Fairgrounds Road. He was taken by EMS to a local hospital.

Investigators learned that the suspect in the shooting, a 36-year-old man, was barricaded in the home near where the victim was found.

Deputies were warned that he had booby traps like 12-foot holes and explosives around the property, so a SWAT team and local special response teams were called in to help.

In the video, you can see the highway patrol’s air support spot the suspect sneaking away through the woods behind the property. State troopers then directed the investigators on foot to the suspect, who was arrested and taken to the Portage County Jail.

The Portage County Randolph Fairgrounds were temporarily placed on lockdown during the incident.