1  of  2
Breaking News
Timeline of what led to protests, violence across the nation after the murder of George Floyd Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Watch Now
FOX 8 News in The Morning

A&E hit show ‘Live PD’ canceled amid protests over police brutality

News

by: WSPA Staff and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(WSPA) – The popular A&E show “Live PD” has been canceled, the show’s host, Dan Abrams, confirmed on Twitter Wednesday night.

The cancellation of the show comes in the wake of George Floyd’s death and protests against police brutality, as well as the cancellation of “Cops” by the Paramount Network on Tuesday.

George Floyd died while in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo Credit: Courtesy Ben Crump Law Firm

“This is a critical time in our nation’s history and we have made the decision to cease production on ‘Live PD,’” A&E said in a statement to Deadline. “Going forward, we will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them. And with that, we will be meeting with community and civil rights leaders as well as police departments.”

The show follows several police departments around the country, with the host tossing to live action from different officers’ patrols.

**Continuing coverage**

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral