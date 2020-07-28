Advisory for Edgewater Beach after overflow of raw sewage and stormwater into Lake Erie

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District issued a public advisory for Edgewater Beach in Cleveland because of a combined sewer overflow at about 4:40 p.m. Monday.

The overflow sent a combination of raw sewage and stormwater into Lake Erie during the heavy rain, the sewer district said. Visitors, especially children, the elderly and those who are ill, should avoid contact with the water and debris.

“Our region has experienced many strong storms in recent years, an ongoing trend that we will see more of in the future,” said Director of Watershed Programs Frank Greenland, in a news release on Monday. “CSOs, along with flooding and streambank erosion, all impact water quality throughout our region. Fortunately, the Sewer District is developing a regional solution to manage these sizeable issues and protect our region’s greatest natural resource: Lake Erie.”

The last time this happened was March 29. The sewer district attributes investments into the city’s aging infrastructure with reducing the amount of overflow events.

