SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Another outdoor shopping area is cracking down on unsupervised kids over the summer.

“It makes me feel a little sad because I have good kids and they like being up here,” said Sacara Miller, resident.

There was plenty of reaction to The Van Aken District‘s age restriction policy Thursday night.

“I’m conflicted because I have a teenager who wants to be here and be independent,” said Jonida Morelli, resident.

The outdoor shopping and restaurant area in Shaker Heights reminded people that anyone under the age of 17 is required to have a parent or legal guardian with them at all times.

“I think it’s proactive instead of reactive,” said Lesley Dinovi, resident.

The district’s management said in a statement to FOX 8, “We have unfortunately seen a number of issues with many unchaperoned youth that led to us being more vocal about our procedures. This includes vandalism of common spaces, trespassing in restricted areas, and fighting.”

They went on to say, “The Van Aken District has always had an age regulation; however, it was not something that was actively put on display.”

Now the district posted a reminder on its Facebook page and it was instantly flooded with comments, questions, and concerns.

They later issued a statement wanting to clarify the post saying, “Given recent events, we will be more active in enforcing the policy for misbehaving youth. If a juvenile is here engaging as an employee or patron, enjoying the space as it is meant to be, and not being disruptive, they are welcome.”

Westlake’s Crocker Park has a similar parental escort policy. Children who are ages 15 and younger must be accompanied by an adult who is at least 21 years old. The policy began June 1, 2023.

Kings Island in southwest Ohio, near Cincinnati, also recently implemented a similar rule. The Ohio amusement park said children under the age of 15 will no longer be allowed inside during evening hours unless they are accompanied by an adult.