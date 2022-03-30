CLEVELAND (WJW)– Need out of the house and a break from the kiddos? We’ve got a few suggestions, including wine tastings, bar crawls and adults-only Easter egg hunts.

Ice Wine Festival

Grand River Valley Debonne Vineyards, Ferrante Winery, Grand River Cellars Winery, Laurello Vineyards, South River Vineyards, Cask 307 Winery and Red Eagle Distillery team up for an afternoon of ice wines. It’s $7 per person at each stop and runs through March 31.

Cleveland International Wine Festival

Wine events April 1 through April 3 at Lago Custom Events featuring tastings, classes, appetizers and more.

Adult Easter Egg Hunt

The Winery at Spring Hill in Geneva is home to this 21-and-over event on April 2 and April 9 featuring more than 4,000 eggs.

I Love the 90s Bash Bar Crawl

As if! Get out your overalls and butterfly clips! This bar crawl has stops along the Warehouse District in Cleveland on April 9 with no cover and drinks specials.

Adult Egg Hunt

The Akron Zoo hosts an adult-only, after-hours egg hunt on April 15. Adult beverages and food trucks snacks also available.

Cleveland Animals Bar Crawl

The April 23 bar crawl benefits the Cleveland Animal Protective League. Hop around bars with animal-themed names. There’s drink specials and shuttles.

Medina Beer Fest

Main Street Medina and the Foundry Social team up for an evening of craft beer, food and fun on April 23.

Wings and Whisky Crawl

Stops at Dive Bar, Barley House, City Tap, The Ivy and Velvet Dog on April 30 with wing samples and specials.

Te Amo Tequila

Sample from more than 30 tequilas, a full bar, taco and nacho bar and live entertainment. Tickets start at $65 for this May 6 event.

Margarita Celebration

Thirteen locations in downtown Willoughby will serve up their own margs on May 7.

Locked Zoo Experience

Solve puzzles across the Akron Zoo on May 14, while enjoying drinks and snacks. It’s 21 and over.

Kent Craft Beer Festival

Guests enjoy samples of craft beer, many from local breweries. There’s like music and food trucks. It’s May 21.

Seltzers N’ Shells

An after-hours event at the Akron Zoo featuring drink samples and animal ambassadors on May 21.

Jump Back Ball

The annual Playhouse Square fundraiser is back on June 4 with a Hollywood-themed bash.

Boozy Brunch Crawl

Walk between Lakewood bars with brunch, mimosas and bloody Mary specials on June 18.