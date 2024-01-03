SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Sheriff’s Office has sworn-in its youngest cadet ever.

Meet Dottie! She was sworn in Tuesday as just 3 months old, the sheriff’s office announced on Facebook.

Dottie is training to become the Summit County Sheriff’s Office newest narcotics-detecting K-9.

Courtesy: Summit County Sheriff’s Office

The office posted pictures of Dottie in a shirt that read, “Sheriff in training.”

Dottie was adopted from Pawsitive Hope Inc. The rescue in North Canton focuses on medical care for pets in need.

The nonprofit has dozens of available dogs for adoption.