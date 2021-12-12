Adorable local pets pose with Santa to help raise money for retired K-9s

HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) – Santa, along with several dogs, cats, and other pets, worked together Sunday to help raise money for retired military and law enforcement K-9s.

Hudson Veterinary Hospital held a fundraiser Dec. 12 for Paws of Honor, an organization which provides veterinary care to retired military and law enforcement K-9s.

During the event, pets were able to pose and get a picture with Santa. There was no cost for the photo but pet owners were asked to make a donation to PAWS of Honor.

“We want to help the families so they do not have to worry about any of the veterinary care ,” said Beth Hartman, a volunteer with PAWS of Honor.

Air Force TSgt. Mark and his “mother,” Sarah Schmitt, along with K-9 Denise and her handler, Officer Korey Kaufman, of the Mansfield Police Department, attended the event.

“What a great thing to have for retired military and working dogs,” Kaufman said. “ I donate to them all the time and I feel I am giving back for these K-9s who are giving so much to us.”

Army Capt. Kelly Willard, DVM, and the owner of Hudson Veterinary Hospital said she feels it is important to make sure the retired K-9 officers get the medical treatment they need.

“I am in the army reserves and I was deployed in 2017 and I did get to work alongside with military police dogs,” Dr. Willard said. “Many need a lot of medical care once they retire and we want to do whatever we can to help.”

The staff at Hudson Veterinary Hospital volunteered to help make the event a success.

Anyone who would like to donate to Paws of Honor to help care for retired military and police dogs can find out more right here.

