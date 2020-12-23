Adorable baby giraffe at Columbus Zoo gets special name

Photo courtesy Columbus Zoo via Facebook

COLUMBUS (WJW) — The three baby giraffes at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium now have names.

All born within months of each other, the zoo announced today that all calves and mamas are doing great and that three members of the community were able to help name the babies.

Matt Kaulig, who does segments with FOX 8, was given the honor of naming a calf born to mom Digi. As a tribute to his daughter, Kaulig named the calf Sammie.

The other two calves were named Ralph and Schaefer.

Sammie was the last calf born of the bunch, coming into the world on Dec. 9. Sammie and Digi will not be on public display during the winter months.

