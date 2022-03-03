Adoptive parents arrested in killing of 2 boys

This photo provided by the Kern County District Attorney’s Office from their Facebook page from a video news conference feed, shows photos displayed of Orrin West and Orson West prior to a news conference by Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer to discuss recent developments in the case involving the two brothers on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Bakersfield, Calif. The adoptive parents of the boys who were reported missing in 2020 have been charged with killing their children, although their bodies have not been found, authorities said Wednesday. (Kern County District Attorney’s Office via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The adoptive parents of two small California boys who were reported missing in 2020 have been charged with killing the children, although their bodies have not been found.

Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer announced Wednesday that Trezell West and Jacqueline West were arrested Tuesday night on murder and other charges in a grand jury indictment.

Four-year-old Orrin West and his 3-year-old brother Orson were reported missing from their family’s backyard in the desert town of California City on Dec. 21, 2020.

The district attorney says the investigation revealed they died three months earlier.

The couple will be arraigned Thursday.