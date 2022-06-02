CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Animal Protective League will be waiving adoption fees for adult cats and dogs on Friday and Saturday.

Kittens will also be available for the reduced price of $50. It’s typically $125 for dogs, $50 for cats and $125 for kittens.

This is all thanks for a donation from the Ken Ganley Auto Group.

“Now that we’re entering the summer months, we will begin to see many more kittens available for adoption. However, we also have lots of adult and senior animals who have been at the shelter longer than we would like and who deserve loving homes,” said Sharon Harvey, president and CEO of the Cleveland APL.

“We’re hoping that this adoption promotion will help raise awareness about animals who have been with us for months so they can put their best paws forward and go home with their new families. We are extremely grateful to the Ken Ganley Auto Group for providing the generous support that will help us to find loving homes for our longer-term residents. Stop by and adopt a pet this weekend!”