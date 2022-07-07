Beautiful dog and a small cat are sitting on a soft white pillow. A kitten and a puppy together at home. Cozy home concept

CLEVELAND (WJW) — You still can’t buy love but you can adopt it this weekend, according to the Cleveland APL.

The Cleveland APL says now is the purr-fect time to find your new best friend at their center.

Adoption fees for adult dogs (regularly $125) and cats (regularly $50) will be waived and kitten (regularly $95) adoption fees will be reduced to $50 between Friday, July 8 and Saturday, July 9.

“We were so excited to see the wonderful turnout for the previous adoption promotion. Now that we’re in our hotter summer months, our team has been working hard to help more animals in need—and quickly running out of empty kennel space,” says Sharon A. Harvey, Cleveland APL President & CEO. “

Thanks to the generous donation of the Ken Ganley Auto Group during the last adoption promotion, 101 animals found loving homes, so the group is doing it again this weekend.

“We cant do everything but we can do something,” says a representative from the Ken Ganley Auto Group. “Adopting an animal will change their world forever.”

Located at 1729 Willey Avenue in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood, the Cleveland APL is fully open to the public. Find out more about the center here or call 216-771-4616 with questions about adopting.