Adoption fees reduced as City Dogs hopes to empty full kennel (Courtesy of City Dogs Cleveland Facebook)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Do you have some extra room in your home and in your heart for a new four-legged best friend?

This weekend, City Dogs Cleveland is reducing their adoption fees to $21 hoping to find homes for pups in the kennel that is now at full capacity, according to their Facebook post.

In their post, they say they have dogs to fit every lifestyle from 1 year to 10 years and from 40 pounds to over 100 pounds.

Click here if you’re considering adoption.

The current adoptable dogs can be found here.