ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – Dozens of dogs had a crazy day after being flown out of the damage left by Hurricane Ian.

“This was a huge undertaking with over 130 animals going to different shelters all over the place. We were on the final stop, we were on the final stop of the journey that involved four different shelters, including Toledo,” said Friendship APL Director Greg Willey.

Willey says they took in seven dogs while the rest were sent to shelters here in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and even Canada.

He says all of the animals they received were already up for adoption in shelters in Florida, but they were sent out because those shelters were now having to deal with hundreds of dogs, cats and other pets that were either lost, abandoned or surrendered by their owners.

“As people are displaced, their homes are gone. There is nowhere to return to. Not everyone of the shelters that are set up allow people to keep their pets. They may need a place for their pets temporarily or they’re moving around trying to find a place to keep a roof over their heads or their children’s head and these animals are a secondary thought,” Willey said.

Willey says the Florida dogs are just a small group. He says they would have taken more but they also have their hands full.

He says, right now, they have dozens of other cats, about 40 rabbits and a lot more dogs that all need good homes.

Every pet that gets another home, another pet has a shot at a better life.

“You come down, you adopt, you add a life and you make room for another life to come in and get a second chance.” Willey said.

Willey says half of the Florida dogs still need to be spayed or neutered. He says they should all be up for adoption in a few days.

If you would like more information about the Florida dogs or are interested in adopting one of the many other dogs, cats and rabbits at Friendship APL, follow this link.