‘Adopt-a-Senior’ eases sting of missing prom, graduation for Coventry High School students

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– With coronavirus restrictions interrupting 2020 senior year activities for high school students, a national movement to support and encourage them is rapidly gaining momentum in Northeast Ohio.

Graduating seniors will not be able to experience their senior prom and a traditional graduation ceremony.

“It bums me out that I’m not going to really be able to experience my senior year as everybody else has, you know, with like senior walk-through and prom and graduation,” said Emylie Candelaria, a Coventry High School Senior.

Her mother is among the administrators of an online effort to help show seniors that there are people who want to ease the sting of what they are missing.

“Adopt-a-Senior” became a national effort after it was started by a high school in South Carolina.

Since then, many high schools across the United States and here in Northeast Ohio have adopted it, including Coventry and Springfield high schools.

“Our list has grown tremendously. We’ve only been up for four days, we have 172 seniors and of those we have 101 adopted in about four days,” Fran Candelaria said.

“The response is so encouraging and so overwhelming. Parents and teachers and even community members, their hearts are broken for our seniors too, and they have really seen this page as an outlet for themselves,” she added.

The “Adopt-a-Senior” effort asks well-meaning individuals to literally choose a high school senior to whom they would be willing to send small packages and letters of encouragement. The connections are made through Facebook pages for seniors in each school district.

Students are typically not allowed to join the pages, but their parents can list them there providing some details about their child’s interests and activities.

The contact information for the students are shared privately and people willing to send something can do so anonymously.

Melinda Weakland and Ashey Fraley are administrators of a page for seniors at Springfield High School.

“My favorite part is when the senior parents started posting photos and videos of their kids as they were opening their cards and their small gifts, just because it made it all worth it just to see the smiles on the seniors faces because to me thats what this whole thing is about,” Fraley said.

Weakland said she worries about the seniors who are struggling and believes that the effort can provide them a boost that they need.

“I’m hoping that by being adopted and by giving attention, positive attention from other people that this will lift them up. This extra attention, I’m hoping, is going to give them that extra attention that extra boost that extra push to finish strong,” Weakland said.

The students who are on the receiving end generally do not know that anything is coming.

“It means a lot because I didn’t expect it at all. It’s one thing whenever you expect it to come. It’s another thing when its completely unannounced and it just happens out of the blue, but I thought it was very nice,” said Larry Ritterbeck, a Springfield High School Senior, who already received a box of goodies in a nicely decorated 2020 box dropped at his door.

His mother said she is blown away by all the kindness and generosity of people in their community, and gets emotional when she thinks about all the 2020 senior class is missing.

“The last week of school for seniors and senior trips and prom, especially just how much fun we had and I just wanted that for my son as well,” Kat Ritterbeck said.

“All of our hearts break for the senior class and our community wants to support the senior class and show them extra love where they weren’t feeling that before.”