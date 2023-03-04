**Related Video Above: Huron County Humane Society also needs help.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Animal Protective League is now allowing potential adoptive families to choose how much they pay for a new pup.

As part of its Pick Your Pitty Price event, the Cleveland APL is offering Pit Bull or Pit Bull mix dogs at a sweet price through Sunday.

“If you’re ready to find your own INCREDI-BULL Pitty, stop into the APL this weekend to visit with our many friendly Pitty’s,” the animal shelter said in a Facebook post.

The spot is located at 1729 Willey Avenue and those with more questions can reach out at 216-771-4616.

See all the available canines right here.