CLEVELAND (WJW) – Critically acclaimed actor and comedian Adam Sandler is bringing his comedy tour to Cleveland this spring.

Sandler will take the stage at Rock Mortgage FieldHouse on Wednesday, April 19. The show will kick off at 7:30 p.m.

According to Live Nation, seven cities were added to Sandler’s already successful tour, which sold out in 2022 and earlier this year.

The tour is for mature audiences only (16+) and will feature surprise guests.

Looking to grab your tickets to the Cleveland show? Live Nation presale tickets go on sale at noon on Thursday, March 2.

General tickets will then go on sale at noon on Friday, March 3 on Ticketmaster.com or Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse’s website.