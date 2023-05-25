(WJW) – Samantha Weinstein, a Canadian-born actress, died at the age of 28 after a two-and-a-half-year battle with ovarian cancer.

According to her Instagram account, Weinstein died on May 14 surrounded by her loved ones at Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto.

A photo was posted to Weinstein’s Instagram page earlier this month with the caption, “Hello from the other side 💖🌈.”

The caption goes on to say, “After two and a half years of cancer treatment, and a lifetime of jet-setting around the world, voicing a plethora of cartoon animals, making music, and knowing more about life than most people ever will, she is off on her next adventure.”

Weinstein is best known for her role as Heather in the 2013 version of the movie Carrie and her voice acting roles in various children’s shows.

Weinstein was also in the band Killing Virgins.