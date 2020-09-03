Actress, Ohio native Sarah Jessica Parker to help launch ‘Moms for Biden’ during virtual roundtable tonight

OHIO (WJW) — Actress and Ohio native Sarah Jessica Parker will take part in a virtual roundtable Thursday to support Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

According to a press release from the campaign, she will help launch Moms for Biden. Women from across the state will discuss the challenges facing parents with school-aged children.

The event will include local mom, Joy Kennedy, who is a Euclid resident and attorney.

The group will also discuss Joe Biden’s and Kamala Harris’ plans to safely reopen schools and combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The event starts at 7 p.m.

Members of the public who would like to attend can click here to RSVP.

