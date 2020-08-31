Actress Linda Hamilton’s twin sister passes away unexpectedly

Actress Linda Hamilton (Photo Credit: Getty)

(WJW) — The twin sister of actress Linda Hamilton has passed away unexpectedly.

Leslie Hamilton Freas, 63, died in New Jersey on Aug. 22, according to her obituary in the Burlington County Times.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Leslie was a double for her sister in “Terminator 2: Judgement Day.” She also portrayed her sister’s reflection in a mirror in one scene. Linda portrayed Sarah Connor.

According to Leslie’s obituary, “she passionately worked as an ER nurse and ultimately transitioned to working as a hospice nurse later in her career.”

She leaves behind three children.

