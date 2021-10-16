Actress Katey Sagal reportedly hit by car, taken to hospital

REBEL – Patient X Blindsided and upset by Gradys sudden change of heart, Rebel proceeds to help Cruz build their case against Stonemore and enlists Lanas assistance to convince a former patient to aid in their case. Meanwhile, Cassidy shares surprising news with Cruz who is simultaneously dealing with trauma from his own past. Elsewhere, Nate tries to prove Rebel wrong and recruits a colleague to help with his heart valve study on Rebel, THURSDAY, APRIL 15 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Karen Ballard via Getty Images) KATEY SAGAL

LOS ANGELES (WJW) — An actress was reportedly using a Los Angeles crosswalk Thursday morning when she was hit by a vehicle.

TMZ said Katey Sagal, of “Married… With Children” and “Sons of Anarchy” fame, was crossing the street when the driver of a Tesla turned left and clipped her. The driver reportedly said they did not see Sagal walking.

The outlet said Sagal, 67, was taken to the hospital for her injuries, which were minor.

Sagal’s husband, Kurt Sutter, joked on Instagram Friday that she’d be back in action shortly:

“She’s the only one bringing in money right now… so I’ll be picking her up from the hospital later, taking her to that Dancing With the Stars audition,” he said in the post.