(WJW) – ‘The Big Bang Theory’ actress Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey aren’t the only ones eagerly awaiting the arrival of their bundle of joy.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, the couple posed with their five dogs as Cuoco showed off her pregnant belly, saying, “Just waiting on their human sister to arrive.”

Fellow actress Alyssa Milano commented on the post, saying, “Beautiful family. I’m so thrilled for you. You are going to be the best mommy.”

The 37-year-old actress announced her pregnancy back in October, saying that they were expecting a baby girl.

“Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023,” the post read.

Back in January, in a post from the 80th Golden Globe Awards, Cuoco said, “The three of us making our @thegoldenglobes red carpet debut together!”

According to reports from People, Cuoco and Pelphrey met at the ‘Ozark’ premiere in April of last year.

Cuoco is best known for her role as Penny on the sitcom series ‘The Big Bang Theory,’ which ended in 2019.