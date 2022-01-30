Actress fired after social media rant over police officer funeral that closes streets

In an undated photo released by the NYPD, New York Police Department officer Jason Rivera who was killed in a police shooting, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in New York City, is seen. Officials say a New York City police officer Jason Rivera, 22 years old, has been killed and fellow officer Wilbert Mora, 27 years old, was critically wounded in a shooting in Harlem. The officers had been responding to a call Friday about an argument between a woman and her adult son. (AP photo)

(WJW) — A New York City actress has been fired after her rant on social media over police officer Jason Rivera’s funeral that closed streets on Friday.

Thousands lined Manhattan’s streets to mourn the 22-year-old Rivera who was killed Jan. 21 by a suspect while responding to a domestic dispute in Harlem. Rivera’s partner Wilbert Mora, 27, also died of his wounds days after the attack.

Her Tik Tok rant shows her complaining and saying, “We do not need to shut down most of Lower Manhattan because one cop died for probably doing his job incorrectly,” she said. “They kill people who are under 22 every single day for no good reason and we don’t shut down the city for them.”

Her employer, Face to Face Films, responded to the video in a Facebook post saying they do not condone her comments made about the officer.

“As a result, she is no longer a member of our company,” the post said in part.

She later deleted the post, but it can be seen here.