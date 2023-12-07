*Attached video: Remembering the celebrities who died in 2023.

(WJW) – Actress Andrea Fay Friedman, who is best known for her work in “Life Goes On” in the early 1990s, has died at 53.

According to the New York Times, she died on Sunday in her Santa Monica, Ca., home from complications of Alzheimer’s disease.

According to her father, Hal Friedman, Andrea was no longer able to speak because of the disease, which is common in people who have Down Syndrome and are over the age of 50.

Andrea graduated from West Los Angeles Baptist High School and studied philosophy at Santa Monica College for two years, according to the New York Times.

She was best known for her portrayals of people with developmental disabilities after first appearing on “Life Goes On” in 1992 and playing the character Amanda Swanson for two seasons.

Andrea also appeared on shows including “ER,” “Baywatch,” and “Law and Order: SVU,” and voiced a character on “Family Guy.”

According to the New York Times, Andrea’s final on-screen appearance was in the 2019 holiday drama “Carol of the Bells.”