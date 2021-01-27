Actress and comedian Cloris Leachman dies at age 94: reports

Cloris Leachman attends the 2009 Pasadena Tournament of Roses Grand Marshal announcement held at the Pasadena Tournament House on October 10, 2008 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (WJW)– Legendary actress and comedian Cloris Leachman died on Tuesday, TMZ reported. She was 94 years old.

Her son told TMZ she died of natural causes at her home in Encinitas, California.

Leachman won an Academy Award and eight Primetime Emmys during her decades-long career that spanned stage and screen.

She appeared on the Mary Tyler Moore Show as Phyllis Lindstrom and was three Mel Brooks movies, including Young Frankenstein. Leachman, who made countless guest appearances, also leant her voice to animated roles.