Actor Wilford Brimley has passed away at 85 years old, TMZ reports

NEW YORK – DECEMBER 14: Actor Wilford Brimley attends the premiere of “Did You Hear About the Morgans?” at Ziegfeld Theatre on December 14, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

Beloved actor Wilford Brimley, who was once the face of Quaker Oats and an advocate for diabetes awareness, has died, according to TMZ.

The 85-year-old reportedly passed away at his home in Utah on Saturday.

Sources told TMZ that he was previously in the ICU wing of a hospital on dialysis and had been very sick.

Wilford has been working in Hollywood since the 70s and appeared in dozens of films and shows, including Cocoon, Hard Target and Seinfeld.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly, and his three children.

