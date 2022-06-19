LOS ANGELES (WJW) — An 18-year-old actor has reportedly died.

Known for appearances on “9-1-1: Lone Star,” “The Rookie,” and “Just Add Magic: Mystery City,” Tyler Sanders was reportedly found unresponsive in his Los Angeles home Thursday, TMZ reported. He was declared dead at that time, and authorities did not suspect foul play.

A representative for Sanders told Fox News Digital an investigation into the death is ongoing.

“Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future,” the family’s representative told Fox News Digital.

Sanders reportedly started acting at age 10, with his first credit appearing on IMDB in 2015. The actor was nominated for an Emmy for his work on “Just Add Magic: Mystery City.”