Actor Mel Gibson hospitalized for a week after testing positive for COVID-19

(WJW) — Actor Mel Gibson was hospitalized for a week after testing positive for coronavirus back in April, PEOPLE reports.

PEOPLE reports that Gibson, 64, has since made a full recovery.

“He was treated with the drug Remdesivir, while in the hospital, and has tested negative numerous times since then as well as positive for the antibodies,” Gibson’s representative told PEOPLE.

Actor Tom Hanks also recovered from coronavirus, along with his wife, actress/singer Rita Wilson. They were two of the first celebrities to announce they contracted the virus.

Hanks and Wilson were diagnosed — and quarantined — while in Australia in March.

The couple recovered and returned home to the states.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: