(WJW) — An actor known for her work on “Cheers” and “Veronica’s Closet,” among many other films and TV shows, has died at 71.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Kirstie Alley‘s children True and Lillie Parker took to Twitter Monday night to share the news of their mother’s passing.

Boston Red Sox third baseman Wade Boggs, center, poses, March 2, 1988, with the cast of the television comedy series “Cheers” during a break in rehearsal for an upcoming episode in which Boggs has a cameo appearance. Cast members include, left to right: John Ratzenberger, Rhea Perlman, George Wendt, Boggs, Woody Harrelson, Kirstie Alley and Ted Danson. (AP Photo/Ira Mark Gostin)

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 03: Actress Kirstie Alley attends the “Kirstie” premiere party at Harlow on December 3, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images)

“To all our friends, far and wide around the world … we are sad to inform you that our incredible fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” they wrote in the post.

The Kansas-born actor was reportedly surrounded by her family at the time of her passing, and the children thanked the care team at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida, for their work.

The family asks for privacy during this time.

Her good friend and fellow actor John Travolta also posted to social media Monday night, saying this isn’t the end.

“Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie,” he said. “I know we will see each other again.”