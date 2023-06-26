(WJW) – Actor Jon Hamm and his co-star from “Mad Men” and “Confess, Fletch”, Anna Osceola, married this weekend.
That’s according to TMZ.
The two married Saturday at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur.
Some of their celebrity friends, including Billy Crudup, Paul Rudd, and Tina Fey were reportedly in attendance.
The two were engaged last year after dating for 2 years.
They’d actually met on the set of ‘Mad Men’ in 2015.
TMZ reported that the couple’s walkup song was the theme from the 1967 James Bond film “You Only Live Twice”.
Neither Hamm nor Osceola commented on the news.