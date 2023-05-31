(WJW) – The actor first known for his role as the coach in Rudy has died.

John Beasley was 79.

His son, Mike Beasley, posted the news to Facebook alongside a picture of his father.

“I lost my best friend today. They say you shouldn’t ever meet your heroes because they don’t turn out to be who you thought they were. That is so wrong. My hero was my father. Thank you for everything. I hope I made you proud. Love you more,” wrote Mike Beasley.

According to IMDb, beyond his role as Coach Warren in Rudy, Beasley was also known for his roles in The Purge: Anarchy, The Sum of All Fears, and The General’s Daughter.