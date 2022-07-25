CALABASAS, California (WJW) – Actor Jason Momoa is okay after a head-on crash in California this weekend.

The “Aquaman” and “Game of Thrones” actor was driving in Calabasas when a man on a motorcycle crossed the center line and smashed head-on into the vehicle Momoa was driving, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist was thrown from his bike. According to FOX News, Momoa got out of his car to help the motorcyclist and flagged down a passing driver to call 911.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital. His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

Momoa was not hurt. The crash is under investigation.