Activist Alan Canfora, a Kent State shooting survivor, dies at 71

(WJW) — Alan Canfora, who was shot in the wrist during the 1970 Kent State University Vietnam protest shootings, has died, his family announced.

The activist was 71 years old.

His sister Roseann ‘Chic’ Canfora shared the news of his passing on Facebook saying that “our hearts are broken at the loss of a spirit so irreplaceable to us and to the world.”

Alan was one of nine people injured in the May 4 shootings, which also killed four students. He devoted his life to activism and was an expert on the Kent State tragedy and student activism specifically.

This year marked the 50th anniversary of the shootings.

