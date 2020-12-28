(WJW) — Alan Canfora, who was shot in the wrist during the 1970 Kent State University Vietnam protest shootings, has died, his family announced.
The activist was 71 years old.
His sister Roseann ‘Chic’ Canfora shared the news of his passing on Facebook saying that “our hearts are broken at the loss of a spirit so irreplaceable to us and to the world.”
Alan was one of nine people injured in the May 4 shootings, which also killed four students. He devoted his life to activism and was an expert on the Kent State tragedy and student activism specifically.
This year marked the 50th anniversary of the shootings.
Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:
- Workers put 192 crystals on Times Square New Year’s ball, prepping for pandemic-limited celebration
- Activist Alan Canfora, a Kent State shooting survivor, dies at 71
- Dr. Fauci says US taking hard look at variant of coronavirus
- Steelers lock up AFC North rallying past Colts, as Browns lose
- ‘We didn’t get it done’: Browns’ playoff chances take hit with 23-16 loss to Jets